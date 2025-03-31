The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 64.4% in March

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 1.6 %

NTB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,964. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

See Also

