The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,847 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Boeing worth $154,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $172.98 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

