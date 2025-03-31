The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $158.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,299.50. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total value of $93,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,582.36. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.