The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,459 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.33% of Home Depot worth $1,281,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $357.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

