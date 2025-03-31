The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
The Sage Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.
The Sage Group Company Profile
