The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $92,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,361,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.