The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

