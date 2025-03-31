The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,042,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,571,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.56% of Walt Disney worth $1,118,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.