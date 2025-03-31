Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$370,591.65 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Kerry Hendrikx sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.06, for a total value of C$370,591.65.

TSE TRI opened at C$244.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$246.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$236.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$204.57 and a one year high of C$260.45.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$270.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

