Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $15.06 on Monday. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

