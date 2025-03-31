Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$0.15 at National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 42.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.53.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 1.9 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Shares of TWM stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 945,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,472. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$112.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.