Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$0.15 at National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 42.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.53.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.
