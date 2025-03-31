Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $23.98. 114,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 91,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Tiptree Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

