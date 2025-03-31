Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $102.49 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $106,428,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $54,929,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

