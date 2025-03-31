Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – March 30th

Tesla, Baidu, Shell, Wolfspeed, Rivian Automotive, NIO, and Vale are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of companies that manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) or produce key components and infrastructure, such as batteries and charging systems. These stocks represent investments in companies capitalizing on the global transition towards cleaner, low-emission transportation alternatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.58 on Friday, reaching $263.55. 123,100,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.37. 6,535,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. 6,538,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 176,094,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,751,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 35,888,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,127,458. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.86.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 78,763,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,850,685. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,440,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,867,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

