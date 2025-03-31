Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – March 31st

Eli Lilly and Company, Corcept Therapeutics, and AbbVie are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent the publicly traded shares of companies that conduct research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other healthcare products. These stocks can be influenced by regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and market competition, making them an investment choice with unique risks and opportunities within the broader healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $5.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $817.26. 1,484,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $774.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $844.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $835.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $50.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.93. 9,516,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,918. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.30. 4,068,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.91. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $368.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

