Top Retail Stocks To Consider – March 30th

Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Lululemon Athletica are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the consumer retail space, selling goods and services directly to consumers either through physical stores or online platforms. Their performance is closely tied to consumer spending habits and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.55. 123,100,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.34.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.72. 52,447,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,832,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day moving average of $209.08. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,775,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,852,651. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $11.78 on Friday, hitting $378.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,606,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.06. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $376.91 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $48.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.06. 12,900,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,794. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.62. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

