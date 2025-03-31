Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Up 36.0% in March

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 357,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $132.54.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

