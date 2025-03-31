Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Up 36.0% in March

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Price Performance
Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 357,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $132.54.
About Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows With Strong Rebound Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Casey’s General Stores Insider Buys Shares of This Must-Own Stock
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- U.S. Steel and Nippon Merger: Should Investors Bet on It?
Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.