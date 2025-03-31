Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,551 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

