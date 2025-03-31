Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Holdings Raised by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TNL opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

