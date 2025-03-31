Tristel (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.84), with a volume of 195685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.50 ($3.91).

Tristel Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 387.51. The company has a market cap of £141.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%. On average, analysts predict that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current year.

Tristel Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 5.68 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Tristel’s payout ratio is currently 95.14%.

In other Tristel news, insider Matthew (Matt) Giovanni Sassone purchased 3,500 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,850 ($14,028.96). Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Tristel Company Profile

