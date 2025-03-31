Tristel (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.84), with a volume of 195685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.50 ($3.91).
Tristel Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 387.51. The company has a market cap of £141.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.23.
Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%. On average, analysts predict that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current year.
Tristel Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Tristel news, insider Matthew (Matt) Giovanni Sassone purchased 3,500 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,850 ($14,028.96). Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
Tristel Company Profile
