Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 74.9% in March

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TBXXF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company’s principal property is the San Francisco project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

