Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 74.9% in March

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TBXXF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
