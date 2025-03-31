Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Turtle Beach from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Turtle Beach Stock Performance
Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Turtle Beach had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Turtle Beach will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Turtle Beach
Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.
