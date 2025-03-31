Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ FY2029 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TYRA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.09. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,707,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,653,391.20. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

