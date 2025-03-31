UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,594,066,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $233,591,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,375,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,134 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $31.56 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.