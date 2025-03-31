UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,231,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.19% of UDR worth $313,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 862.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after buying an additional 2,766,172 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,777,000 after purchasing an additional 583,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,662,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 25.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,544,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 315,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,226,000 after purchasing an additional 307,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. UDR’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

