Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.61 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

