UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,548 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $102,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 737.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 400,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after buying an additional 352,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,774,000 after buying an additional 251,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.89.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

