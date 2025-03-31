UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 709 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after acquiring an additional 891,292 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,630,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 281,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 87,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,392,000 after buying an additional 65,874 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $206.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

