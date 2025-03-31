UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $215.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

