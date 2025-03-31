UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in FOX by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 18.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.