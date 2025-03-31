UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.08 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $177.71 and a one year high of $244.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.