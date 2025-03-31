United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,996,000 after purchasing an additional 879,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,492.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 854,759 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 822,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 692,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.