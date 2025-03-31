United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 289419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

A number of research firms have commented on USM. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 1,837.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in United States Cellular by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1,917.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

