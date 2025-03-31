US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,604,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,869 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $49.99.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

