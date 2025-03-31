US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,604,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,869 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $49.99.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
