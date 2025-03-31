Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Uxin Stock Down 5.0 %

Uxin stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Uxin has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $751.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

