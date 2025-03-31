Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $543.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

