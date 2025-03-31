Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

