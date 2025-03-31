Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stake Cut by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $182.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.8556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.