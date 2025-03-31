Venator Management LLC Buys 3,450 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Venator Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 2.6% of Venator Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $173.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

