Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $567.00 at Bank of America

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $555.00 to $567.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $492.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.45 and a 200-day moving average of $463.64. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of -223.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,913.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

