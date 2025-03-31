Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in March

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 3,709,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,068.6 days.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNRAF remained flat at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

