Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in March

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 3,709,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,068.6 days.
Vicinity Centres Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNRAF remained flat at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.
About Vicinity Centres
