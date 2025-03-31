VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $68.31. 4,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.