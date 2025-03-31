Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15, Zacks reports. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.19% and a negative return on equity of 335.04%.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of VVOS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. 140,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 7.47.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

