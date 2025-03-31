Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Waterdrop by 1,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,192,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WDH traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 341,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.26. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

Waterdrop Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.