Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.64 Billion Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,778,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091,420 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.33% of American Electric Power worth $1,639,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $106.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

