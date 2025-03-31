Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.02 Billion Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,377,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,716,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.20% of Stryker worth $3,016,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 805,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $289,877,000 after buying an additional 143,237 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,214,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,416,000 after acquiring an additional 149,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $364.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.08 and a 200-day moving average of $374.37.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

