Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,876,935 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,956,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,876,935 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.08% of Nasdaq worth $2,702,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,400,000 after buying an additional 191,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $74.91 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.