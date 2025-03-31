Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Sold by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.85 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 9.52%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

