Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:WIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,170. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

