WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,930 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $61.65 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. OTR Global upgraded Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

